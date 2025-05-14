MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,246 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 27,083 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.71% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $51,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPX opened at $93.98 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $122.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.65%.

LPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.38.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

