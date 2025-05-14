Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,222,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,974 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $17,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JOF. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 362,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 98,192 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $724,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 101,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 70,521 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of JOF opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.