Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 155 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,290,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,713,000 after acquiring an additional 105,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,716,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,348,000 after purchasing an additional 47,417 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 976,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,039,000 after acquiring an additional 289,484 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 522,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,902,000 after acquiring an additional 57,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $149.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.85 and a 52-week high of $206.38.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.21%.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.00 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,960. This trade represents a 6.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vail Resorts

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.