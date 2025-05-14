Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Poland ETF makes up 0.2% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 63,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 137,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF stock opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.21. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

