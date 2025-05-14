Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $23,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,807,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,174,000 after buying an additional 328,203 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,795,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,528,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,297,000 after buying an additional 214,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $644.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $779.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,848. The trade was a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,515. This trade represents a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,800 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $737.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $574.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $618.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Recommended Stories

