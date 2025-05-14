Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) by 155.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Kize Capital LP purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth $11,043,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 324,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,577,000 after acquiring an additional 91,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 351.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 57,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 37,222 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,856,000 after acquiring an additional 30,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.82 million, a P/E ratio of -64.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.18. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $72.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $325.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.83 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on America’s Car-Mart

Insider Buying and Selling at America’s Car-Mart

In other news, Director Jonathan Z. Buba acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.80 per share, with a total value of $3,285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 619,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,142,246.80. This represents a 13.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

(Free Report)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.