Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.76% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 53,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

BATS:SMDV opened at $65.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.93. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $57.98 and a 1 year high of $76.90. The company has a market cap of $662.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.84.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

