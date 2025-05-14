Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,274 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFEB. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.35.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

