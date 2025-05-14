Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 138.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,410 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 81,871 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,487,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 423,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after acquiring an additional 63,779 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,053 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 278,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 38,221 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.30.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.