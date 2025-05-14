59,755 Shares in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 59,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $1,586,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,985,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,162,000 after acquiring an additional 950,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $41,959,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 442.8% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 389,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 317,698 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 761.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 156,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 138,017 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.86. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.69 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

