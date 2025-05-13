Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.55% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $37,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $218.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.59. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $201.35 and a twelve month high of $226.64. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.62.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

