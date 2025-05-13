Atlanticus’ (ATLC) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $52.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlanticus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

NASDAQ ATLC opened at $57.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $867.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.85. Atlanticus has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $64.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.24 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanticus will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Atlanticus by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Atlanticus in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

