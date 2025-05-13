On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Announces Earnings Results

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 3.70 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. On the Beach Group had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.66%.

On the Beach Group Stock Down 4.6%

LON:OTB traded down GBX 12.32 ($0.16) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 257.68 ($3.39). 3,340,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,227. The company has a market cap of £418.38 million, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. On the Beach Group has a 1 year low of GBX 127.75 ($1.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 284 ($3.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 245.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 227.55.

On the Beach Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from On the Beach Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. On the Beach Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Transactions at On the Beach Group

In related news, insider Shaun Morton acquired 765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.75 ($2,368.58). 10.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About On the Beach Group

On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.

Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market.

