Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) Plans Dividend of €0.10

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of €0.10 ($0.12) per share on Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a 104.1% increase from Irish Continental Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Irish Continental Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICGC traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 444 ($5.85). 510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.03. Irish Continental Group has a twelve month low of GBX 406 ($5.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 540 ($7.11). The company has a market cap of £879.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 444.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 443.79.

About Irish Continental Group

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment provides ferry services carrying passengers and roll on roll off freight on short sea routes on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe under the Irish ferries brand; and chartering services.

