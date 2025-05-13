Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) Plans Dividend of €0.10

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 3rd, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of €0.10 ($0.12) per share on Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a 104.1% increase from Irish Continental Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Irish Continental Group Stock Performance
Shares of ICGC traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 444 ($5.85). 510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.03. Irish Continental Group has a twelve month low of GBX 406 ($5.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 540 ($7.11). The company has a market cap of £879.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 444.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 443.79.
About Irish Continental Group
