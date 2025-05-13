Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Trading 5.8% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $27.87 and last traded at $27.34. Approximately 385,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,228,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.90 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 7.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 273.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 105,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 77,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,653,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,126,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,258,000 after purchasing an additional 454,044 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.14.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

