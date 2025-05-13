Kevin Andrew Mccreadie Sells 60,000 Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.32, for a total value of C$679,200.00.

AGF Management Stock Up 1.8%

AGF Management stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 27,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,629. AGF Management Limited has a one year low of C$7.37 and a one year high of C$11.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$731.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGF.B shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Desjardins lowered their price target on AGF Management from C$13.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.46.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

