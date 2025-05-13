Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 17,321 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 300% compared to the typical volume of 4,334 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 8,917,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,757,000 after acquiring an additional 334,012 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 8,142,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248,757 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextDecade by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,597,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,768,000 after acquiring an additional 846,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,717,000 after purchasing an additional 48,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,276,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after buying an additional 923,898 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 650,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,832. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextDecade has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.05.

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.67). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextDecade will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

