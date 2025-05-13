Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $39.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.40 million. Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 85.95%.

Clipper Realty Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE CLPR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,443. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $66.69 million, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.10. Clipper Realty has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is -152.00%.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.