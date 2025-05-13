Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $721.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.23 million.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SGIOY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.82. 119,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $8.72.
About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Huge S&P 500 Winners From Trump Trade Deal & The Biggest Loser
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Why SoundHound’s Growth and Zero Debt Are a Bullish Signal
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.