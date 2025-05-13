Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $721.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.23 million.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SGIOY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.82. 119,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $8.72.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

