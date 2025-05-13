Dymension Price Tops $0.44 on Major Exchanges (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000423 BTC on major exchanges. Dymension has a market cap of $125.71 million and $14.57 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dymension has traded up 56.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,225.60 or 1.00126040 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,741.22 or 0.99656202 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s launch date was February 6th, 2024. Dymension’s total supply is 1,045,456,984 coins and its circulating supply is 288,356,220 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official message board for Dymension is forum.dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Dymension has a current supply of 1,045,435,664 with 288,144,447 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 0.4006584 USD and is down -5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $15,617,266.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

