Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $8.45. Integral Ad Science shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 85,262 shares.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $134.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $58,546.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,706.35. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 86,222 shares of company stock valued at $636,252 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 5.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

