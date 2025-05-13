Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Kirin had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 3.85%.

Kirin Trading Down 1.6%

OTCMKTS KNBWY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.80. 30,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,838. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. Kirin has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Kirin alerts:

About Kirin

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.