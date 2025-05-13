Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Kirin had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 3.85%.
Kirin Trading Down 1.6%
OTCMKTS KNBWY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.80. 30,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,838. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. Kirin has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.15.
About Kirin
