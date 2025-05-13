Acala Token Trading 25.6% Higher Over Last Week (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 13th. Acala Token has a total market cap of $43.56 million and $18.55 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Acala Token has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00003169 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00021116 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00003075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,166,666,660 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,600,000,000 with 1,166,666,660 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.0372084 USD and is up 2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $26,254,748.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

