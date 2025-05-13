Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:METCB traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,137. The company has a market capitalization of $457.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.03. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.1971 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 229.41%.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

