OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Decreases Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.26% of Sprout Social worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 324.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 307,906 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 339.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 69,704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 20.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,199,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,868,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 391.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 28,667 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In related news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $799,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,265.83. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 23,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $581,218.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,358.76. This represents a 35.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,639 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $109.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.63 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SPT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

