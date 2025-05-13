Obermeyer Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,147,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 145,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after purchasing an additional 601,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $171.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $272.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.