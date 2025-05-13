Morse Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 110.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,780 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,050,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,260,000 after acquiring an additional 99,181 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,379,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,905,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,349,000 after buying an additional 990,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $100.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

