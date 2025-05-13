Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.39, Zacks reports. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.95% and a negative net margin of 1,197.86%. The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $123.49 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.63. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $672.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Featured Stories

