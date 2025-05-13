NDVR Inc. Acquires 54 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

NDVR Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. NDVR Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 373.1% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $230.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.03 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.59.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.23.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

