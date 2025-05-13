What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for HY FY2027 Earnings?

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) – Northland Capmk cut their FY2027 EPS estimates for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report issued on Monday, May 12th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.79. The consensus estimate for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $910.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.80 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 34.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

HY opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $751.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.49. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $84.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $49.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HY. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth about $3,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 39,415 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 274,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after buying an additional 37,432 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 148.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 35,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Stories

