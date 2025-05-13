NDVR Inc. Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NDVR Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Tesla by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,527 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 236,938 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $95,684,000 after buying an additional 74,046 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $601,138,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total value of $30,809,717.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,300,200. This represents a 56.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,776,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $6,833,325.68. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,623 shares of company stock worth $114,400,501. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus set a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.46.

Tesla Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of TSLA opened at $318.38 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.44 and a 200 day moving average of $328.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.07, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

