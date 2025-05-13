2,311 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by NDVR Inc.

NDVR Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $103.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a PE ratio of 280.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.26. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.49.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 137,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $14,073,240.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,223 shares in the company, valued at $17,502,415.06. This represents a 44.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,605 shares of company stock valued at $16,718,136. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.