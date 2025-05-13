Morse Asset Management Inc Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HEICO alerts:

Insider Activity at HEICO

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 50,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total value of $11,978,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,659,685.29. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 700 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.23, for a total transaction of $172,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,924.14. This represents a 62.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HEI. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HEICO from $294.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HEICO

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of HEI opened at $268.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.11. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $208.44 and a twelve month high of $283.60.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.10 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.