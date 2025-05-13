Morse Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Morse Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,039 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 14,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,046,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $544,615,000 after acquiring an additional 92,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of TMO stock opened at $432.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.75 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $462.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total transaction of $2,010,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,736.32. This represents a 25.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total transaction of $5,166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,506,950.58. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,942 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.