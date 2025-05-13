Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC Makes New $518,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

