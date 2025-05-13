Morse Asset Management Inc Buys 1,150 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,297,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,286 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,698,000 after acquiring an additional 358,350 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $1,346,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $1,575,000. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of PAA opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.70. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Plains All American Pipeline

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.