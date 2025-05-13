LRI Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEFT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 15,240.0% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 485.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $9,565,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,418,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,875,686.54. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

EEFT stock opened at $111.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.43. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $117.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $915.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.