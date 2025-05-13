LMR Partners LLP Sells 8,133 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

LMR Partners LLP lowered its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,133 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.19% of Heartland Financial USA worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,410,000 after acquiring an additional 46,937 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,601,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,191,000 after buying an additional 145,255 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,727,000 after buying an additional 424,011 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,132,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 461,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,275,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $70.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HTLF

About Heartland Financial USA

(Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.