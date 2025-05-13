LRI Investments LLC Has $151,000 Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

LRI Investments LLC lowered its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 143,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,843,000 after purchasing an additional 36,121 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 25,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 18,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $936,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BJ opened at $111.56 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $121.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $1,270,960.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. The trade was a 32.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $32,052,524.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,242,592.23. This trade represents a 39.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,452,686 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.12.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

