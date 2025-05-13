LRI Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

LRI Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 7.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,556,000 after purchasing an additional 35,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,711,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,578,000 after buying an additional 1,336,592 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 88,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.53.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.4%

HWM opened at $156.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.98 and its 200 day moving average is $123.48. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.83 and a fifty-two week high of $161.58.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $125,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. The trade was a 77.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $193,962.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.