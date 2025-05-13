Obermeyer Wealth Partners Acquires 663 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 493,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,020 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $1,050,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $44.78. The stock has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.7491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BTI

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.