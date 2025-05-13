900,000 Shares in Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR) Acquired by Octagon Capital Advisors LP

Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,000. Atyr PHARMA makes up approximately 0.5% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATYR. Group One Trading LLC bought a new stake in Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atyr PHARMA in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atyr PHARMA in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Atyr PHARMA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Atyr PHARMA during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Atyr PHARMA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of ATYR stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $288.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. Atyr PHARMA INC has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.66.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atyr PHARMA INC will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

