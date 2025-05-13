Orbimed Advisors LLC Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,145,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,787,000. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 1.9% of Orbimed Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Edwards Lifesciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.45.

EW opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $95.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.55. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $27,792.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,414.24. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,691.20. The trade was a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,681 shares of company stock valued at $6,492,703 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

