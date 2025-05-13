Obermeyer Wealth Partners Acquires New Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 2.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in Lamb Weston by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $1,439,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $51.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.46. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $89.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.