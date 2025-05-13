Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $770.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Acadia Healthcare updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.500-2.800 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 8.4%

ACHC opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $82.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Barclays cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

