Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.58, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $24.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.38 million.

Agenus Stock Performance

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Agenus has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Agenus from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Agenus stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.28% of Agenus as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

