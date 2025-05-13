Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.010-0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Under Armour Stock Up 5.6%

Under Armour stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.47. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.