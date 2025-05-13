Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Purchased by Orbimed Advisors LLC

Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 1.17% of Vera Therapeutics worth $31,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 94.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 41,394 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,948,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 515.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 197,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VERA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a current ratio of 13.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.52. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $51.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Further Reading

