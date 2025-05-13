Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.16, Zacks reports. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $30.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.27 million. Quanterix updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Quanterix Price Performance

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. Quanterix has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $222.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on QTRX. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

