19,422 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Acquired by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average is $55.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.